03 January 2020

Light alcohol consumption is linked to increased cancer risk, says study

Japanese scientists conducted a study and found there might be increased cancer risk among those who even lightly consumed alcohol.

After conducting a study on more than 60 000 people, Japanese scientists have concluded that there might be an increased cancer risk among those who consumed alcohol – even if it was in moderation.

Image credit: iStock

 

