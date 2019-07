WATCH: Why a nebuliser and not an inhaler? Here are the differences If you have a lung condition, you may be treated with medicine that you need to inhale – but why a nebuliser or a inhaler?

If you have a lung condition, such as asthma or COPD, your doctor may decide to treat you with medication which you breathe into your lungs. You will inhale it with either a nebuliser or an inhaler device. These devices have some important differences. Image credit: iStock