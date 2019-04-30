advertisement

Breast cancer

30 April 2019

FDA takes up decades-long debate over breast implant safety

In the US, around 400 000 women receive breast implants annually, for cosmetic or reconstructive purposes after breast cancer.

US health officials are taking another look at the safety of breast implants, the latest review in a decades-long debate.

Experts for the Food and Drug Administration will hear from researchers, plastic surgeons and implant makers at a two-day meeting. Women who believe their implants caused a variety of long-term diseases and ailments are also scheduled to speak.

No new restrictions or warnings

The FDA is grappling with how to manage a recently confirmed link to a rare cancer and thousands of unconfirmed complaints of other health problems.

FDA's experts will recommend next steps and additional areas for research on the devices. But for now the agency isn't proposing any new restrictions or warnings.

Roughly 400 000 women receive breast implants in the US annually, for cosmetic or reconstructive purposes after breast cancer.

Image credit: iStock

 

Ask the Expert

Breast cancer expert

Dr Gudgeon qualified in Birmingham, England, in 1968. She has more than 40 years experience in oncology, and in 1994 she founded her practice, Cape Breast Care, where she treats benign and malignant breast cancers. Dr Boeddinghaus obtained her qualification at UCT Medical School in 1994 and her MRCP in London in 1998. She has worked extensively in the field of oncology and has a special interest in the hormonal management of breast cancer. She now works with Dr Gudgeon at Cape Breast Care. Read more.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Breast cancer expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: lump

    posted on 21/11/2017

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 