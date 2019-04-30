FDA takes up decades-long debate over breast implant safety In the US, around 400 000 women receive breast implants annually, for cosmetic or reconstructive purposes after breast cancer.

The safety of breast implants is being reassessed. ~

US health officials are taking another look at the safety of breast implants, the latest review in a decades-long debate.

Experts for the Food and Drug Administration will hear from researchers, plastic surgeons and implant makers at a two-day meeting. Women who believe their implants caused a variety of long-term diseases and ailments are also scheduled to speak.

No new restrictions or warnings

The FDA is grappling with how to manage a recently confirmed link to a rare cancer and thousands of unconfirmed complaints of other health problems.

FDA's experts will recommend next steps and additional areas for research on the devices. But for now the agency isn't proposing any new restrictions or warnings.

Image credit: iStock