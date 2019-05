WATCH: Woman who broke her back after falling 30 feet from a cliff finds comfort in ice swimming A woman who fell broke her back after falling 30 feet from a cliff has found the antidote to her distress - ice swimming.

An illustrator who battled a legacy of fear after a terrifying 30ft fall while rock climbing, which saw her crash into a cliff and break her back, has found an extraordinary antidote to the distress blighting her life - swimming in ice cold lakes. Image credit: Press Association