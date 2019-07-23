Home > Medical > Back Pain > News 23 July 2019 WATCH: The human back is a design disaster Everyone who lives long enough is likely to experience back pain. And the cause isn't just ageing. 0 We have evolution to blame for a spine that's an engineering nightmare. Cheddar explores how our spines changed to accommodate human bipedalism.Image credit: iStock Related articles Backache and running - what you should know Are you a keen runner, but often plagued by lower back pain? Read this before you hit the road. My back hurts every morning – what could be causing this? Back pain is often at its worst early in the morning. We explore four reasons why this may be the case. WATCH: Where lower back pain begins Know the structure of your lumbar spine, to better understand lower back pain. From our sponsor ThermaCare® Frequently Asked Questions Heat patch designed to relieve muscle pain