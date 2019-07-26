Poor posture due to smartphone use leads to 'horn bone' growth in skull Researchers have found that looking down at your smartphone could lead to a 'horn bone' growing at the base of the skull.

Many may have heard of the term "text neck" – possibly a muscle and tendon pain you experience from looking down at your smartphone for lengthy periods of time.

But did you know you could grow a "horn bone" at the base of your skull?

Researchers conducted a study on over 1 000 participants and found an alarming number of people have grown a horn bone. To rule out any possibility that it may have been a genetic trait or inflammation, blood tests and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans were conducted as well.

Image credit: iStock