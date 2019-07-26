advertisement

Back Pain

26 July 2019

Poor posture due to smartphone use leads to 'horn bone' growth in skull

Researchers have found that looking down at your smartphone could lead to a 'horn bone' growing at the base of the skull.

Many may have heard of the term "text neck" – possibly a muscle and tendon pain you experience from looking down at your smartphone for lengthy periods of time.

But did you know you could grow a "horn bone" at the base of your skull?

Researchers conducted a study on over 1 000 participants and found an alarming number of people have grown a horn bone. To rule out any possibility that it may have been a genetic trait or inflammation, blood tests and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans were conducted as well.

