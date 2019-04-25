The 11 best lower back exercises for women Strengthen your *entire* core.

What are the best ways to strengthen your lower back? ~

On the quest for a sculpted stomach, it can be easy to forget that building a strong core involves so much more than just abs exercises. One often-neglected area? The lower back.

But these muscles help you maintain core strength and stability, and you can actually get hurt (hello, lower back pain) by focusing too much on your abs. The good news is, there are a number of lower back exercises that you can add to your routine.

“I do 10 minutes of movement when I wake up to prepare my body for the day, and I always include core work,” says Flywheel instructor and founder of Healthy Hustle Emily Fayette. And that includes plenty of lower back exercises and stretches.

Try some of her fave moves to build a strong, supportive, and pain-free lower back.

Time: 10 minutes

Equipment: None

Good for: Lower back

Instructions: Choose five moves below. Complete each move for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds. Repeat the entire five-move circuit twice.

READ MORE: 11 Lat Exercises That Will Totally Sculpt Your Back

Plank With Lateral Arm Raise

How to: Assume a forearm plank position, elbows directly under your shoulders and hands on the ground. Lift your right arm out and away from your body, keeping your butt and hips stable. Return hand to start. That's one rep. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Plank With Alternating Arm Raise

How to: Assume a forearm plank position, elbows directly under your shoulders and hands on the ground. Lift your right arm out and away from your body, keeping your butt and hips stable. Return hand to start, then repeat on the other side. That’s one rep. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Plank With Leg Rise

How to: Assume a forearm plank position, elbows directly under your shoulders and hands on the ground. Lift your right leg up, keeping your leg in line with your hips. Be sure to keep your butt and hips stable. Return the leg to start. Repeat with the left leg. That’s one rep. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Superman

How to: Lie on your stomach, and extend your arms in front of you and legs behind you. Keep your palms facing down. Lift your legs and arms at the same time, hold, and release. That’s one rep. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Superman Flutter

How to: Lie on your stomach, and extend your arms in front of you and legs behind you. Keep your palms facing down. Lift your opposite leg and arm at the same time, then switch so the other side is lifted—like you’re swimming. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

READ MORE: 17 Back Exercises Every Woman Should Add To Her Workout ASAP

Reverse Snow Angel

How to: Lie on your stomach, and extend your arms in front of you and legs behind you. Keep your palms facing down. Circle your arms to the side, then next to your body. Then reverse the movement. That's one rep. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Bridge

How to: Lie on your back with feet flat against the floor and knees bent. Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips off of the floor until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Pause at the top, then lower back down to the starting position. That’s one rep. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Leg Lower

How to: Lie on your back with your hands by your side and feet extended straight up to the air. Slowly lower your legs as far down as you can without your lower back lifting off the ground. Return to start. Complete for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Lying Spinal Twist

How to: Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Let your legs fall to the left, keeping your upper back on the ground. Hold for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Back Extension

How to: Lie on your stomach with your hands placed directly next to your chest. Push up through your arms until you feel a stretch in your lower back. Hold for a couple of seconds, then lower back down to the ground. That’s one rep. Continue for 50 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds.

Child's Pose



How to: Get on your hands and knees. Then, sit your hips and butt back onto your feet, and extend your arms in front of you. Allow your lower back to release. Hold for 50 seconds (or as long as you need).

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za