How a support dog has transformed the life of this boy with autism See how this support dog has changed the lives of this seven-year-old boy with autism, and his family.

Alex, an seven-year-old boy with autism, also suffers from sensory processing disorder — he couldn’t sense danger, and basically meant he was confined to his house.

But then came Chester, a support dog, who has completely transformed the lives of Alex and his family, for the better.