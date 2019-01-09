Asthma risk factors Are you at risk for asthma? Check if the following risk factors apply to you.

Many factors out of your control may influence your risk for asthma. These include:

A family history. You’re more likely to develop asthma if some of your family members have allergies or asthma themselves.

as a baby / toddler. Allergies. Research shows that atopic dermatitis (a type of eczema), hay fever and asthma are all interlinked.

(like dust mites, cats, dogs and pollen) as a baby / child. Occupational factors. There are many allergens in the workplace.

Risk factors over which you may have some control include:

Psychological stress.

Exposure to tobacco smoke. Note that smoking during pregnancy may also increase a child’s risk for asthma.

Overweight / obesity.

Reviewed by independent healthcare consultant Prof Praneet Valodia and pulmonologist Prof Elvis Irusen, Head of the Division of Pulmonology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. October 2018.