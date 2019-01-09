Asthma course and prognosis If you have asthma, it's important to know that the condition can be completely controlled, allowing you to do exercise and other activities.

Although asthma is a chronic disease that cannot be completely cured, the prognosis is good when the condition is treated properly. It’s possible to be completely free of asthma symptoms and to lead a normal life.

In fact, this should always be your goal. With good asthma control, you should also be able to participate in any sports or activities without experiencing symptoms.

Asthma’s course can, however, be difficult to predict.

If your asthma prevents you from participating in normal day-to-day activities or doing exercise, you should speak to your healthcare professional. There is a solution.

Just remember that an acute asthma attack can suddenly occur and that it can be dangerous (even life threatening). Always be prepared by keeping rescue medication on you.

Reviewed by independent healthcare consultant Prof Praneet Valodia and pulmonologist Prof Elvis Irusen, Head of the Division of Pulmonology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. October 2018.