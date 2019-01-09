advertisement

Asthma

09 January 2019

Asthma course and prognosis

If you have asthma, it's important to know that the condition can be completely controlled, allowing you to do exercise and other activities.

Although asthma is a chronic disease that cannot be completely cured, the prognosis is good when the condition is treated properly. It’s possible to be completely free of asthma symptoms and to lead a normal life.

In fact, this should always be your goal. With good asthma control, you should also be able to participate in any sports or activities without experiencing symptoms.

Asthma’s course can, however, be difficult to predict.

If your asthma prevents you from participating in normal day-to-day activities or doing exercise, you should speak to your healthcare professional. There is a solution.

Just remember that an acute asthma attack can suddenly occur and that it can be dangerous (even life threatening). Always be prepared by keeping rescue medication on you.

Reviewed by independent healthcare consultant Prof Praneet Valodia and pulmonologist Prof Elvis Irusen, Head of the Division of Pulmonology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. October 2018.

 

Ask the Expert

Asthma Expert

Professor Keertan Dheda has received of several prestigious awards including the 2014 Oppenheimer Award, and has published over 160 peer-reviewed papers and holds 3 patents related to new TB diagnostic or infection control technologies. He serves on the editorial board of the journals PLoS One, the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Medicine, Lancet Respiratory Diseases and Nature Scientific Reports, amongst others.Read his full biography at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute

