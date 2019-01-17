Home > Medical > Asthma > Manage your asthma 17 January 2019 SEE: This condition can be deadly – but it can be managed Although asthma can kill, the good news is it can be successfully managed. 0 Compiled by Mandy Freeman Related articles Walkable neighbourhoods might lower kids' asthma risk Children living in neighbourhoods that are not conducive to walking are more likely to develop asthma. Can you eat your way to better asthma control? Among participants who already had asthma, healthy eating was associated with a considerably lower risk for 'poorly controlled' symptoms. Kids with asthma need a flu shot Doctors say getting asthmatic kids vaccinated helps protect their lungs. Ask the Expert Asthma Expert Professor Keertan Dheda has received of several prestigious awards including the 2014 Oppenheimer Award, and has published over 160 peer-reviewed papers and holds 3 patents related to new TB diagnostic or infection control technologies. He serves on the editorial board of the journals PLoS One, the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Medicine, Lancet Respiratory Diseases and Nature Scientific Reports, amongst others.Read his full biography at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute Ask a question Questions posted to Asthma Expert questions answered by the expert Q: Wheezing posted on 13/01/2019 Q: Rice and grains posted on 12/01/2019 Q: Throat thrush posted on 12/01/2019 Q: What to use for Asthma posted on 11/01/2019 Q: Battled with bronchitis now have asthma posted on 07/01/2019 Q: Reactive airway disease posted on 04/01/2019 Q: Severe Fatigue posted on 02/01/2019 Q: Asthma posted on 19/12/2018 Q: Bad cough posted on 16/12/2018 Q: Water in die longe posted on 12/12/2018 Q: Asthma posted on 03/12/2018 Q: Effects of inhalers posted on 28/11/2018 Q: Smokers bronchitis posted on 25/11/2018 Q: Asthma posted on 23/11/2018 Q: Taking Foxair but tremor is unbearable posted on 20/11/2018 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules