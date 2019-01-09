advertisement

Asthma

09 January 2019

Asthma and your quality of life

Take this test to see how asthma is affecting your quality of life.

You can have a good quality of life despite your asthma diagnosis. Answer the questions below to see how well you’re faring.

1. Does your asthma prevent you from going to work, participating in sports or hobbies, or doing daily activities like house work?

  • Not at all
  • A little
  • Moderately
  • Very much
  • Always

2. Have you felt worried and stressed because of your asthma?

  • Not at all
  • A little
  • Moderately
  • Very much
  • Always

3. Have you been off from work due to asthma in the past 12 months?

  • No
  • Yes

If you answered ‘not at all’ to questions 1 and 2 and ‘no’ to question 3, your asthma isn’t affecting your quality of life.

However, if you answered differently, i.e. ‘a little’, ‘moderately’, ‘very much’ or ‘always’ to questions 1 and 2, and ‘yes’ to question 3, your asthma is affecting your quality of life and you should speak to your doctor. Remember: your asthma can be controlled.

Reviewed by independent healthcare consultant Prof Praneet Valodia and pulmonologist Prof Elvis Irusen, Head of the Division of Pulmonology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. October 2018.

 

Ask the Expert

Asthma Expert

Professor Keertan Dheda has received of several prestigious awards including the 2014 Oppenheimer Award, and has published over 160 peer-reviewed papers and holds 3 patents related to new TB diagnostic or infection control technologies. He serves on the editorial board of the journals PLoS One, the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Medicine, Lancet Respiratory Diseases and Nature Scientific Reports, amongst others.Read his full biography at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute

Ask a question

Questions posted to Asthma Expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: Asthma

    posted on 03/12/2018

  • Q: Asthma

    posted on 23/11/2018

  • Q: Asthma

    posted on 19/11/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 