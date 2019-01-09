Asthma and your quality of life Take this test to see how asthma is affecting your quality of life.

You can have a good quality of life despite your asthma diagnosis. Answer the questions below to see how well you’re faring.

1. Does your asthma prevent you from going to work, participating in sports or hobbies, or doing daily activities like house work?

Not at all

A little

Moderately

Very much

Always

2. Have you felt worried and stressed because of your asthma?

Not at all

A little

Moderately

Very much

Always

3. Have you been off from work due to asthma in the past 12 months?

No

Yes

If you answered ‘not at all’ to questions 1 and 2 and ‘no’ to question 3, your asthma isn’t affecting your quality of life.

However, if you answered differently, i.e. ‘a little’, ‘moderately’, ‘very much’ or ‘always’ to questions 1 and 2, and ‘yes’ to question 3, your asthma is affecting your quality of life and you should speak to your doctor. Remember: your asthma can be controlled.

Reviewed by independent healthcare consultant Prof Praneet Valodia and pulmonologist Prof Elvis Irusen, Head of the Division of Pulmonology at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Stellenbosch University. October 2018.