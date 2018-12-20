advertisement
Updated 20 December 2018

Aspirin may prevent prostate cancer

Men who take aspirin, ibuprofen and other "non-steroidal anti-inflammatory" medications regularly may lower their risk of developing prostate cancer by as much as 50 percent, a new Mayo Clinic study finds.

0

The medications, known as NSAIDs, are thought to reduce inflammation of the prostate that has been linked to development of cancer cells, the study's authors report in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The five-year study of 1 362 men found that four percent of those who took the painkillers developed prostate cancer, versus nine percent of those in the non-treated group. The older the patient, the more likely he was to be helped by the drug, the authors say.

But the researchers issued a strong word of caution, noting that prolongued use of anti-inflammatory drugs can lead to serious problems in the stomach and liver.

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Bad breath? The problem might be your nose

2018-11-02 05:27
advertisement

Read Health24’s Comments Policy

Comment on this story
0 comments
Comments have been closed for this article.

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Smoking dangers »

Hubbly hooking lots of young adults on tobacco Hookah smokers are inhaling benzene Many young adults misinformed about hookahs

Hookah pipes far from harmless, study warns

In addition to toxic substances from tobacco and nicotine, hookah smoke exposes users to charcoal combustion products, including large amounts of carbon monoxide.

Managing incontinence »

5 avoidable triggers that can make urinary incontinence worse

Urinary incontinence is a manageable condition – here are a few common triggers of urinary leakage.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 