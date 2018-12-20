advertisement
An aspirin a day...

Before you take aspirin to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, you should speak to your doctor, advises the US Food and Drug Administration.

While aspirin can help prevent a heart attack or clot-related stroke by lowering the clotting action of the blood's platelets, it can also cause unwanted side effects. These include stomach bleeding, bleeding in the brain, and kidney failure.

Aspirin can also mix badly with other medicines, vitamins and herbal or dietary supplements.

If your doctor has recommended you take a daily dose of aspirin, discuss any potentially dangerous side effects first. - (HealthDayNews)

 
Bad breath? The problem might be your nose

2018-11-02 05:27
