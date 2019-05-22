advertisement

Anaemia

22 May 2019

WATCH: When you don't have enough healthy red blood cells

What does an insufficient amount of healthy red blood cells mean for you?

Anaemia is a disorder in which your blood has a lower than normal number of red blood cells and can be symptomatic of an iron deficiency. Signs include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness.

