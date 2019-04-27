Anaemia and food: what you should know Food is an important factor when it comes to correcting iron-deficiency anaemia. Here is a comprehensive guide.

Anaemia can be caused by different factors, but the most common cause is too little iron, which affects the production of red blood cells.

Iron-deficiency anaemia can be treated with supplements prescribed and directed by a doctor.

Your diet, however, plays a key role in the intake of iron and could possibly prevent anaemia in the first place.

Here are our top articles that address the issue of your diet, iron intake and anaemia:

1. Anaemic? Here are 5 foods you should be eating

According to a New York-based nutritionist Lisa Moskovitz, it’s important to ensure that you consume enough foods with high levels of iron, especially if you have a high risk of anaemia, or if your doctor just diagnosed you with iron-deficiency anaemia. Simply increasing the consumption of iron in your diet should be enough to help transport oxygen in your blood to help you heal. This article features the top five iron-rich foods.

2. Consuming more of this leafy green vegetable can combat fatigue

Not big on meat? Don’t worry. There is one particular superfood that can increase your iron levels and help you fight anaemia.

3. Vitamin B12 and iron – what you should know

It’s not only iron that plays a critical role in the formation and function of red blood cells. Vitamin B12 is a crucial nutrient that can cause significant health issues if your levels are too low. Here’s how it links to anaemia, and the foods you can include in your diet.

4. Strange cravings could probably signify anaemia

Craving a delicious steak is often the body’s way of telling you that you need to up your iron intake. But what if your cravings are a bit weird? Pica is a condition where someone develops an acute craving for non-nutritive, inedible sources such as dirt, erasers, flaking paint, chalk, rocks or even sharp objects such as needles. Don’t believe us? Read this story about a woman addicted to clay.

5. Pregnant women addicted to soil may have dangerous deficiency

Speaking of pica, you should especially be wary of the condition if you start craving inedible things while pregnant, as this could signify dangerously low levels of iron that can lead to anaemia. This article has more information.

6. Anaemia and diet

Still not sure how to incorporate more iron into your diet? This comprehensive guide contains what you should or should not do when incorporating iron into your diet, along with how to get maximum iron absorption from your food. While iron-deficiency anaemia is treatable, there is no quick fix, except to continue iron therapy to replenish blood levels.

7. 5 things you should know before taking an iron supplement

While diet is important to help replenish iron levels, your doctor will also suggest an iron supplement to help correct your iron levels and to treat anaemia. Here’s what you should know before you start taking your supplements.

Image credit: iStock