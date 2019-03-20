advertisement
Updated 20 March 2019

7 things that may help you if you suspect you have anaemia

You are tired all the time, but could it be anaemia? We put together a list of helpful articles and tools to point you in the right direction.

Anaemia is most commonly caused by a deficiency of iron, an important nutrient that helps with the formation of red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the entire body.

1. Why am I so tired?

Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia and can often be overlooked because we accept fatigue as a normal part of life, or link it to other medical conditions that we may have.  This questionnaire may point you towards the right reason. Use your anaemia-related self-assessment score to find help.  

2. 4 signs that a runner isn’t getting enough iron

Are you a keen athlete? A number of studies have found that especially athletes may be prone to iron deficiency, which can lead to iron deficiency anaemia. You don’t have to be a podium-finisher to be at risk of iron deficiency. Even if you run long distances for your own pleasure, you may be getting too little iron for your needs. Read here to find out more.

3. Anaemic? Here are 5 foods you should be eating

Suspecting that your diet contains too little iron or that you may be anaemic? Here are the foods that you might want to include in your diet. According to New York Nutrition Group’s Lisa Moskovitz, "It's important to ensure you consume enough iron-rich foods, especially if you're at risk of or have been diagnosed with iron-deficiency anaemia. Just increasing the consumption of iron in your diet can help better transport oxygen in your blood to correct the condition." Read more to find out what you should be eating to increase your iron levels.

4. 5 things you should know before choosing an iron supplement

Suspecting you might be running low on iron? First of all, it’s important not to self-diagnose too soon as only blood tests can establish your exact iron levels. Secondly, with so many options on the market, it’s important to know which iron supplement you should choose. Luckily we are here to help.

woman taking pill

5. Expecting a baby? You might be at risk for anaemia.

Pregnant? While this is an exciting new development in your life, the changes and adjustment to help you grow and develop your baby can seriously take their toll on your iron levels. But this doesn’t have to worry you. This guide may help you combat low iron levels.

6. Vitamin B12 and anaemia – what you should know

Iron isn’t the only nutrient that plays a vital role in formation and functioning of blood cells. In pernicious anaemia, the body does not absorb enough vitamin B12 from the digestive tract, resulting in inadequate production of normal red blood cells.

Pernicious anaemia occurs when the body lacks the protein needed to absorb the vitamin B12 from the digestive tract. If there is not enough vitamin B12, red blood cells don’t form properly, and this causes anaemia. Read more to find out what you can do to treat and prevent this.

7. The different types of anaemia

While iron-deficiency anaemia is the most common type of anaemia, there are other reasons why you may experience anaemia. This guide will offer a better understanding of the different types of anaemia.

doctor doing blood test on patient

Image credits: iStock

