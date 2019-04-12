Iron to put a spring in your step

Reference:
5. Ashmead, DeWayne, Albion Laboratories, Inc. The absorption and metabolism 01 iron amino acid chelate. Archivos Latinoamericanos de Nutrición.
8. Ferrochel: The gentle iron. Albion Human Nutrition (2009). Thejpal, R, et al. Iron deficiency in children. South African Medical Journal 2015;105(7):607.
For full prescribing information, refer to the package insert/product information approved by the regulatory authority. This unregistered medicine has not been evaluated by the SAHPRA for its quality, safety or intended use.