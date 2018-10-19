advertorial

Are you at risk?

Iron Deficiency Anaemia affects one fourth of the population, with certain people at greater risk.8



Once your doctor has diagnosed you with anaemia it is important for you to understand the cause. Iron Deficiency Anaemia can result from various causes.

The main causes include low dietary intake of iron, decreased iron absorption due to gastrointestinal conditions and blood loss.3

Low intake of iron2

Malabsorption

• Celiac disease

• Duodenal resection/gastric bypass surgery

• Inflammatory bowel disease

• Helicobacter pylori gastritis

• Autoimmune gastritis



Dietary causes

• Malnutrition

• High intake of phytates, (legumes, nut, whole grain cereals, unprocessed bran) polyphenols (herbal tea's, coffee, cocoa, red wine)9



Significant loss of iron2



Gynaecologic causes



• Meno(metro)rrhagia (myoma, endometriosis, bleeding disorders)

• Uterine cancer

Gastrointestinal causes

• Malignancy

• Upper gastrointestinal blood loss

Gastric/duodenal ulcer

Variceal bleeding

Esophagitis, erosive gastritis

• Lower gastrointestinal blood loss

Hemorrhoids, anal fissures, rectal ulcers

Angiodysplasia (lesions in the stomach causing gastrointestinal bleeding)

Inflammatory bowel disease



Other causes

• Surgery, trauma, childbirth, blood donation

• Prolonged nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug use

• Parasitic infection (eg, hookworm, tapeworm)

Increased demand of iron2

• Pregnancy, lactation

• Childhood

• Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (in chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy-induced anaemia)



Rare causes2

• Idiopathic pulmonary hemosiderosis (repeated bleeding in the lungs)

• Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (genetic disorder that leads to blood vessel formation in the skin, that leads to abnormal bleeding)

• Coagulation disorders, platelet dysfunction

• Congenital iron deficiency

