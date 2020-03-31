ADVERTORIAL: Iron supplementation

advertorial

Did you know that iron is the most abundant element on Earth, but only trace amounts are present in the human body?

Even though this is the case, iron plays a critical role to the cells of the body – it is part of the haemoglobin in our red blood cells, it carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body and facilitates the use and storage of oxygen in the muscles.

Every cell in your body needs iron to produce energy.1

The iron in our food and supplementation

Every day we eat food that contains iron. The typical diet contains 10-20 mg iron per day, but our bodies can only absorb up to 5 mg at a time.2

Because our daily requirement may exceed our intake due to factors such as a loss of blood (menstruation, blood donation), pregnancy or breastfeeding, growth spurts, following a vegetarian or vegan diet, we may need to supplement our diets.3

When we supplement, various foods could also affect the way our iron supplement is absorbed. Vitamin C is one of the most effective enhancers of iron absorption. Eating animal-based proteins as found in meat, fish and poultry has also shown to improve iron absorption.1 Foods that reduce absorption include grains and cereals (which contains phytic acid) and some vegetables, coffee, tea and wine (which contain polyphenols). Calcium is also an inhibitor of iron absorption.1 The benefit of chelated iron

Iron supplementation can cause some side effects such as nausea, an upset stomach with diarrhoea or constipation, a metallic taste in the mouth and dark stools.3 Chelated iron is iron that has been combined with other molecules (amino acids) and has been formulated to overcome some of these food interactions and the side effects of iron supplementation. Chelated iron is protected against the foods that would react with it, but at the same time the chelated iron lowers the possibility of irritation of the stomach.5,6 Chelated iron can be easily absorbed from the intestines as it does not react with food and does not have to compete with other minerals in the body for absorption.6 Because smaller doses may be required to replace your iron, there is less risk of side effects and possible iron toxicity due to unabsorbed iron.6 Ferrous Forte – an iron supplement for the whole family. Ferrous Forte is an amino acid chelated iron supplement for the whole family from the age of 1 year. Ferrous Forte effectively replaces iron and refills the body’s iron stores to assist with energy, stamina and focus.5,7 Content in this editorial is for general information only and is not intended to provide medical or other professional advice. For more information on your medical condition and treatment options, speak to your healthcare professional.





Proprietary name (and dosage form): Ferrous Forte® Tablets. Composition: Each tablet contains: 20 mg elemental iron, 350 mcg folic acid, 15 mcg vitamin B12 and 60 mg vitamin C.Proprietary name (and dosage form): Ferrous Forte® Syrup. Composition: Each 5 ml contains: 20 mg elemental iron, 350 mcg folic acid, 15 mcg vitamin B12. Proprietary name (and dosageform): Ferrous Forte® Kids fizzy. Composition: Each tablet contains: 24 mg elemental iron, 199 mcg folic acid, 7.5 mcg vitamin B12 and 60 mg vitamin C. This unregistered medicine has not been evaluated by the SAHPRA for its quality, safety or intended use. For full prescribing information, refer to the individual product packaging. Further information is available on request from iNova Pharmaceuticals. Name and business address: iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Co. Reg. No.1952/001640/07, 15E Riley Road, Bedfordview. Tel. No. 011 087 0000. www.inovapharma.co.za. IN1135/20





