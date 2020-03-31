ADVERTORIAL: Iron deficiency – how to recognise the signs

advertorial

What is anaemia?



Anaemia is considered to be a sign of both poor nutrition and poor health, and iron deficiency may be responsible for at least 50 % of all anaemia cases.1

A deficiency in iron leads to changes in how the body uses energy. Iron carries oxygen to the muscles and the brain, and therefore makes it a crucial element for both physical and mental performance.2

In South Africa, a lot has been done to improve the incidence of anaemia in children.1 But, we still find that 1 in 10 children under 5 years suffer from anaemia, 22 % of adult females and 12 % of adult males, and 26 % and 17 % of elderly males and females, respectively, still suffer from anaemia.1

When the signs are there

Iron can be depleted due to various reasons such as bleeding (e.g., menstruation, gastrointestinal), regular blood donations, periods of rapid growth, pregnancy or breastfeeding, following a vegan or vegetarian diet or merely not eating enough iron-rich food.3

The symptoms and signs of iron deficiency anaemia may be different between adults and children.3





To confirm if you or your family are iron deficient and how advanced the deficiency is, you will need to have a blood test done by your doctor. These tests will help the doctor determine what treatment is best to restore the iron in your blood and in your body’s iron stores. If you are already anaemic and your body’s iron stores are depleted, you will have to use iron supplementation for at least 3-6 months to replace the lost iron. 3



Ferrous Forte – an iron supplement for the whole family.



Ferrous Forte is a chelated iron supplement for the whole family from the age of 1 year. The benefit of chelated iron lies in the fact that it causes less local gastrointestinal (GI) side effects than the iron salts in some oral supplements, and it is partially resistant to interactions with food or other minerals for absorption.

Ferrous Forte effectively replaces iron and refills the body’s iron stores to assist with energy, stamina and focus.2,4





Content in this editorial is for general information only and is not intended to provide medical or other professional advice. For more information on your medical condition and treatment options, speak to your healthcare professional.

Proprietary name (and dosage form): Ferrous Forte® Tablets. Composition: Each tablet contains: 20 mg elemental iron, 350 mcg folic acid, 15 mcg vitamin B12 and 60 mg vitamin C.Proprietary name (and dosage form): Ferrous Forte® Syrup. Composition: Each 5 ml contains: 20 mg elemental iron, 350 mcg folic acid, 15 mcg vitamin B12. Proprietary name (and dosageform): Ferrous Forte® Kids fizzy. Composition: Each tablet contains: 24 mg elemental iron, 199 mcg folic acid, 7.5 mcg vitamin B12 and 60 mg vitamin C. This unregistered medicine has not been evaluated by the SAHPRA for its quality, safety or intended use. For full prescribing information, refer to the individual product packaging. Further information is available on request from iNova Pharmaceuticals. Name and business address: iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Co. Reg. No.1952/001640/07, 15E Riley Road, Bedfordview. Tel. No. 011 087 0000. www.inovapharma.co.za. IN1134/20





References:

