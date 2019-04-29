Home > Medical > Allergy > What happens to my body? 29 April 2019 WATCH: Allergic reactions - how your body responds to an allergen Allergic reactions can vary from person to person, and from allergen to allergen. 0 An allergic reaction is your body's response to an allergen. Reactions can vary from person to person, and from allergen to allergen. They can affect many systems of your body, and they can range from mild to severe.Image credit: iStock Related articles Food allergies can strike at any age Allergic reactions can be unpredictable. Most happen within a few hours of contact, but some are instantaneous. Egg allergy? Don't let that stop you from getting vaccinated No special precaution is needed when people with an egg allergy get a shot for flu; measles, mumps and rubella; or rabies. Under-the-tongue allergy pills replacing injections for many US doctors are moving towards under-the-tongue allergy pills in place of injections, with nearly three quarters surveyed saying they are prescribing the oral treatment. From our sponsor Types of allergic conjunctivitis Symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis Ask the Expert Allergy expert Dr Morris is the Principal Allergist at the Cape Town and Johannesburg Allergy Clinics with postgraduate diplomas in Allergology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Family Medicine dealing with both adult and childhood allergies. Ask a question Questions posted to Allergy expert questions answered by the expert Q: Sinus and allergies posted on 25/04/2019 Q: Sneezing, Running nose and watery eyes posted on 17/04/2019 Q: 2 minute itch on my arms and legs posted on 16/04/2019 Q: Itchy eyelids. posted on 16/04/2019 Q: Rash on skin where kissed posted on 12/04/2019 Q: Frustrating, itching, skin rash that does not go away posted on 07/04/2019 Q: How can i get rid of having to use nasal spray posted on 07/04/2019 Q: I have congestion several times per day posted on 04/04/2019 Q: Dry mouth posted on 31/03/2019 Q: Skin rashes and red spots all over body posted on 30/03/2019 Q: Facial rash posted on 28/03/2019 Q: Knoppe onder kopvel posted on 27/03/2019 Q: Applied cortisone effects posted on 26/03/2019 Q: Skin rash for 15 years thats itchy and getting bigger posted on 20/03/2019 Q: Heavy sneezing and runny nose posted on 19/03/2019 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules