Allergy

Featured sponsor
14 March 2018

Allergy symptoms

Common allergic diseases include asthma, eczema, rhinitis, hives, insect allergies, food allergies, drug allergies and anaphylaxis.

0

Allergy isn’t really a disease. It’s a mechanism that can be present in some illnesses – so-called “allergic diseases”. So, “allergy” per se doesn’t have symptoms; the disease itself does. 

Common allergic diseases include asthma, eczema, rhinitis, hives, insect allergies, food allergies, drug allergies and anaphylaxis.
Many of these diseases can have both allergic and non-allergic “versions”. For example, a reaction to insect bites may be an allergy or a toxic reaction.

Food reactions could be allergies, aversions, intolerances or poisoning. There are also both allergic and non-allergic subtypes of asthma and rhinitis.

Asthma symptoms
Symptoms of asthma include recurrent tight chest, as well as wheezing and/or coughing. Coughing is usually prominent in the early hours of the morning, especially between 1am and 2am, and doesn’t produce sputum.

Asthma symptoms are often associated with the common cold (or other upper respiratory tract infections), but may also be triggered by exercise (particularly in cold and dry weather), laughter, crying, and exposure to allergens and irritants such as cigarette smoke, petrol or paint fumes.

There may be a seasonal variation in symptoms and a variation in symptoms throughout the day. Symptoms may wake you up in the early hours of the morning, or you may experience increased symptoms when you get out of bed.

Asthma symptoms are reversible with an asthma pump or a nebuliser. 

Allergic rhinitis symptoms
Symptoms of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) include:

Blocked nose
Itchy or runny nose
Sneezing
Red, itchy eyes
Unusual sounds such as persistent sniffing, snorting or clicking noises
An itchy throat and/or ears
Having trouble sleeping

Eczema symptoms
A typical eczema-type rash, which comes and goes, is always itchy, and can be acute or chronic. The acute rash is red, swollen and often accompanied by a yellowish ooze, while the chronic rash is thick and darker than normal skin.

The rash usually starts in infancy and changes its distribution as a child develops. It typically first affects the cheeks and chin, later the outsides of the arms and knees, and later the insides (flexures) of the arms and knees.

Symptoms of urticaria (hives/bommels) 
Symptoms include a raised rash that’s itchy but not painful. 

Urticaria usually lasts less than three days and heals without leaving a change in colour of the skin. It tends to shift across the body, and can occur on its own (spontaneously) or be triggered by specific physical or allergic triggers.

Symptoms of food, insect and drug allergies 
These include:

Swelling of the skin, lips, tongue or face
Itchy skin, hives or eczema
Wheezing or noisy breathing
Tightness of the throat with coughing or voice change
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhoea
Stuffy or runny nose, or sneezing
Dizziness
A drop in blood pressure
Rapid pulse
Trouble swallowing
Difficulty breathing
Loss of consciousness

Reviewed by Prof Mike Levin, Head of Division of Asthma and Allergy at the University of Cape Town.
MBChB; FCPaed; MMed; PhD Diploma Allergology; EAACI UEMS Allergy exam, FAAAAI, FACAAI. March 2018.

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Allergy expert

Dr Morris is the Principal Allergist at the Cape Town and Johannesburg Allergy Clinics with postgraduate diplomas in Allergology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Family Medicine dealing with both adult and childhood allergies.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Allergy expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: 

    posted on 27/02/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 