WATCH | Do humans cause their own allergies? We often blame pollen for seasonal allergies, but as humans, could we have been responsible for the rapid spread?

Sniffling, coughing and sneezing are not fun, especially if you are not sure if you are suffering from Covid-19 or seasonal allergies. But what if you knew that the spread of pollen was really caused by humans? This is how we as humans contributed to our allergy problem.

READ MORE | Is it allergies or Covid-19? An expert helps you tell the difference

READ MORE | Could my 'hay fever' actually be an irritation caused by something else?

READ MORE | A good spring clean can help tame seasonal allergies

Image credit: iStock