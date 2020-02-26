advertisement

Allergy

26 February 2020

WATCH | Behind the scenes: How spore traps in SA are used to determine the pollen count

Allergy sufferers: Ever wondered how the weekly pollen counts are determined? Aerobiologist, Dr Dilys Berman, takes us behind the scenes.

South Africa's pollen counts are on the rise, which means allergies are worsening every year. In fact, people who don’t normally get hay fever may now be affected, Health24 reported in a previous article.

But how exactly is pollen identified and counted in the research laboratory of the University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute? Health24 went behind the scenes to check out one of the spore traps located in Cape Town, and chatted to aerobiologist, Dr Dilys Berman, who has been monitoring pollen and fungal spores in the air since 1984.  

As the pollen problem worsens, precise and expanded monitoring becomes even more important. Here's how you can help.

As we're experiencing the highest recorded pollen counts in history, Health24 will bring you exclusive pollen count updates, courtesy of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.


Zakiyah Ebrahim

 

From our sponsor

Ask the Expert

Allergy expert

Dr Morris is the Principal Allergist at the Cape Town and Johannesburg Allergy Clinics with postgraduate diplomas in Allergology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Family Medicine dealing with both adult and childhood allergies.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Allergy expert

questions answered by the expert

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 