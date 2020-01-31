THE REAL POLLEN COUNT: Inland grass pollen levels continue to rise across Gauteng and the Free State While last week's grass counts surged in several cities, this week two particular provinces continue with the high counts, making it particularly challenging for people with allergies.

Amid the highest recorded pollen counts in history, Health24 will be bringing you exclusive pollen count updates courtesy of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

All you need to know about the ragweed invasion

Here are the major city updates for 30 January:

Cape Town (Western Cape)

Low levels were detected for grasses, extremely low levels for trees (one pollen grain for eucalyptus) and no weed pollen was detected. Fungal spore levels were also low, but after rain a small spike was seen for Cladosporium.

Count: 4 (low) [Last week: 6 (moderate)]

Johannesburg (Gauteng)

Grass levels were moderate to high during this sampling week. Tree levels were low, and the types: plane, eucalyptus, olive, birch, acacia and casuarina were seen. Weeds were similarly low and only daisy and goosefoot were detected in the ambient air. Moulds were very low.

Count: 29 (high) [Last week: 8 (moderate)]

Kimberley (Northern Cape)

Grass level were high with consistently high levels on every day of this sampling period. Tree levels were low (olive) as were weeds (goosefoot). Mould levels were low, but small spikes for Cladosporium were seen.

Count: 24 (high) [Last week: 7 (moderate)]

Durban (KZN)

Fungal spore levels were high during this sampling period. Grass levels were low. Tree levels were similarly low (mulberry and eucalyptus) as were weeds (ragweed and ferns).

Count: 4 (low) [Last week: 7 (moderate)]

Port Elizabeth

Pollen levels were very low during this sampling period. Scanty grasses, low tree levels (eucalyptus and olive) and low weeds (protea) were detected. Fungal spores were low.

Count: 3 (low) [Last week: 2 (very low)]

Bloemfontein

Latest update delayed. Health24 will update as soon as available.

See the full report HERE.

Reference ranges: