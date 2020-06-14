THE REAL POLLEN COUNT: Allergy sufferers can breathe a sigh of relief as overall levels remain low With low pollen levels recorded this week, allergy sufferers can look forward to a better quality of life.

Amid the highest recorded pollen counts in history, Health24 will be bringing you exclusive pollen count updates courtesy of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

Here are the major city updates for 12 June:

Cape Town (Western Cape)

The grass pollen level was low. In the category trees: low levels of cypress, gum, pine and Casuarina were detected. Weeds consisting of the daisy family and nettles were seen and moulds were low.

Count: 7 (moderate)

Johannesburg (Gauteng)

Grass levels ranged from low to moderate. Low tree levels included: Gum, Rhus (kareeboom), cypress and bush willow. Weed types included low levels of the daisy family, Stoebe (slangbos an indigenous shrub), Euphorbia and sorrel. Moulds were varied, but low.

Count: 15 (moderate)

Pretoria (Gauteng)

Count: 3 (low)

Bloemfontein (Orange Free State)

No data available due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kimberley (Northern Cape)

Low grass levels were detected. Low tree levels which included Rhus/Searsia and weeds: the daisy family and ragweed were seen. Moulds were very low.

Count: 3 (low)

Durban (KZN)

Grass levels were very low and little tree pollen was detected in the atmosphere. Only the tree types, gum and Casuarina were seen. Weed pollen included ferns and the daisy family. Moulds were consistently low across the week.

Count: 1 (very low)

Port Elizabeth (Eastern Cape)

Count: 9 (moderate)



See the full report HERE.

Reference ranges:

Overall, Trees, Grasses and Weeds all use the same values (grains per cubic metres of air).

Overall count is the daily average of pollen grains per cubic metres of air (trees plus grasses plus weeds).

In partnership with the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

As the pollen problem worsens, precise and expanded monitoring becomes even more essential. And here's how you can help.

* Please note weekly pollen counts will be disrupted during the national lockdown and will intermittently be made available. We apologise for the inconvenience.

