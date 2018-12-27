advertisement

Allergy

Featured sponsor
27 December 2018

Snotty nose, watery eyes? Our top 10 stories on getting a grip on your allergies

Did 2018 have you crying pollen-saturated tears? Our top 10 stories may help you get a grip on those allergies.

0

Does your nose run faster than your legs, and are you one of those people who can't go anywhere without a box of tissues?

We know your struggle and feel your pain – yes, every part of your burning eyes, itchy throat and raw nose; even those cranky moods, the pounding head, and occasional joint and muscle pains.

Managing your allergies can be a bit of a struggle at certain times of the year, especially when the winds pick up and the concentration of pollen in the atmosphere is high. But don't despair, here are some of our top stories to help you get some relief:

1. Can doctors predict allergies?

Identifying allergy sufferers as early as possible may help to avoid extreme situations like anaphylactic shock and even death.

doctor writing out prescription

2. Which are the best places on earth for allergy sufferers?

Allergies are the bane of many people's lives, but there certainly are places on earth that are kinder to allergy sufferers than others.

Where is the best place on earth for allergy suffe

3. 10 allergy myths you probably still believe (and why you shouldn't)

Whether or not you suffer from allergies, don’t be caught believing these myths.

4. SEE: How your body uses antihistamines during an allergic reaction

Antihistamines are taken to help alleviate allergy symptoms – take a look at how they work.

Pills on blue background

5. 10 life-changing tips to deal with allergies

Uh-oh, the weather is changing, and your allergies are acting up. Don’t worry – we’ve put together some of the best tips to help you cope.

woman blowing her nose

6. The most common ways to treat allergies

A third of South Africans will suffer from an allergy during their lifetime.

shopping for medication at pharmacy

7. How to store your allergy meds

There are many different allergy medications which, like other drugs, need to be stored under the right conditions to remain effective.

how to store allergy meds

8. 5 things you could be allergic to over the festive season

From glitzy decorations to scrumptious food – the holiday season can have an adverse effect on those suffering from allergies. Here are the biggest culprits.

Man with unwanted gift

9. 7 tips for travelling with allergies

Going away? Don’t let allergies wreak havoc on your trip.

Girl at airport

10. Mom sucking baby's dummy may protect against allergies

New research found that the babies of mothers who sucked their dummies clean had lower levels of antibodies related to allergic responses.

mom sucking on baby dummy may protect against alle

For more allergy related stories, click here.

Image credit: iStock

 

Ask the Expert

Allergy expert

Dr Morris is the Principal Allergist at the Cape Town and Johannesburg Allergy Clinics with postgraduate diplomas in Allergology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Family Medicine dealing with both adult and childhood allergies.

Ask a question

Questions posted to Allergy expert

questions answered by the expert

  • Q: Allergy

    posted on 18/12/2018

  • Q: Allergy

    posted on 09/12/2018

Still have a question?

Get free advice from our panel of experts

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

* You must accept our condition

Forum Rules
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 