Snotty nose, watery eyes? Our top 10 stories on getting a grip on your allergies Did 2018 have you crying pollen-saturated tears? Our top 10 stories may help you get a grip on those allergies.

Does your nose run faster than your legs, and are you one of those people who can't go anywhere without a box of tissues?

We know your struggle and feel your pain – yes, every part of your burning eyes, itchy throat and raw nose; even those cranky moods, the pounding head, and occasional joint and muscle pains.

Managing your allergies can be a bit of a struggle at certain times of the year, especially when the winds pick up and the concentration of pollen in the atmosphere is high. But don't despair, here are some of our top stories to help you get some relief:

1. Can doctors predict allergies?

Identifying allergy sufferers as early as possible may help to avoid extreme situations like anaphylactic shock and even death.

2. Which are the best places on earth for allergy sufferers?



Allergies are the bane of many people's lives, but there certainly are places on earth that are kinder to allergy sufferers than others.

3. 10 allergy myths you probably still believe (and why you shouldn't)



Whether or not you suffer from allergies, don’t be caught believing these myths.

4. SEE: How your body uses antihistamines during an allergic reaction

Antihistamines are taken to help alleviate allergy symptoms – take a look at how they work.

5. 10 life-changing tips to deal with allergies

Uh-oh, the weather is changing, and your allergies are acting up. Don’t worry – we’ve put together some of the best tips to help you cope.

6. The most common ways to treat allergies

A third of South Africans will suffer from an allergy during their lifetime.

7. How to store your allergy meds



There are many different allergy medications which, like other drugs, need to be stored under the right conditions to remain effective.

8. 5 things you could be allergic to over the festive season

From glitzy decorations to scrumptious food – the holiday season can have an adverse effect on those suffering from allergies. Here are the biggest culprits.

9. 7 tips for travelling with allergies

Going away? Don’t let allergies wreak havoc on your trip.

10. Mom sucking baby's dummy may protect against allergies

New research found that the babies of mothers who sucked their dummies clean had lower levels of antibodies related to allergic responses.

Image credit: iStock