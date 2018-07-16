Can allergies cause mental health issues? In a new study, eczema, hay fever and asthma are linked to an increased risk of developing mental illness.

Inflammation could be the link between your mental health and allergies. ~

Of the three A's, eczema produced the smallest increase in risk. The research also showed that the use of certain asthma medications lowered the risk of developing a psychiatric disorder.

Future studies



The study did not examine the possible cause of this strange link and further research needs to be done in order to understand exactly why and how this phenomenon occurs.

However, knowing that there is a link between certain allergies and psychiatric disorders could assist doctors in the treatment and care of their patients.

“We would like to let clinicians who care for patients with allergic diseases know that their risk for psychiatric diseases may be higher,” adds Dr Tzeng. “Assessing their emotional condition and monitoring their mental health could help to avoid later psychiatric problems.”

Image credit: iStock