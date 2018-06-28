Teachers share how they deal with your child's allergies Health24 spoke to a group of grade four teachers at government schools. This is their experience.

Educators do more than just teach your child. ~

Imagine being at school, watching your class enjoying birthday treats – when one of the learners suddenly has a violent allergic reaction.

You're in a panic and don’t know what to do. Should you call the teacher next door for help or do you run to the office? When do you call the child's parents?

Apart from their normal teaching programme, teachers now have to be aware of possible food allergies and know which foods are taboo for which learners.

The Allergy Foundation of South Africa, notes that there has been a general increase in allergic diseases in this country, and that 40% of allergy sufferers are children.

Teachers spend their time educating and nurturing other people’s children for a living. And sometimes they find themselves confronted with unexpected scenarios like children with a food intolerance or an unknown allergy.



Communication is key!

Unfortunately many teachers are ill-informed about allergies and the procedures that need to be followed during and after an attack.

“They don't sufficiently inform me," says Gouwa Manuel, a grade 4 teacher from Cape Town.

This puts teachers in a difficult position should something go wrong and they don’t know how to handle the situation.

On the positive side, however, teachers find that children who are aware of their allergies are generally well informed about what they should and shouldn't do.

“There are two cases in my classroom where a boy knows that he should take his medication. Another student has given me an extra asthma pump just in case something happens. Their peers are also quite aware of how to deal with a possible situation,” explains Manuel.

Parents' responsibility

Although schools have records of learner’s health issues, with a class of 35-40 students, teachers feel that parents should make it their responsibility to inform and educate both their child and their educators about any health condition.

Tips to help educators keep your child safe at school:

Inform your child’s school about his or her allergy.

Supply the school with updated contact details of both parents and a guardian in case of an emergency.

Make sure your child is knowledgeable about their allergies, and what the risks and implications are.

Equip educators with possible symptoms or warning signs.

Provide the school with the proper medication in case of anaphylaxis, and educate them about what to do if it happens.



Consider getting a medical bracelet for your child to wear to school.



If anything should happen to a child, the school cannot give individual learners medication unless expressly instructed to do so by their parents.

