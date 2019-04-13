World Allergy Week 2019: Focusing on food allergies All you need to know about food allergies.

Food allergies are on the rise worldwide and is the key focus of World Allergy Week 2019. We compiled a list of informative articles to serve as a guide.

1. SEE: Your guide to food allergies

It’s important to know how to identify potential food allergens on a food label and to have awareness of food allergies and what to look out for, whether it’s a friend or family member who has a food allergy. This handy fact sheet contains all you need to know. Print this and stick it on the fridge for quick reference.

2. What should you do if you suspect you might have a food allergy?

Food allergies can be tricky to diagnose. If you suspect you might have a food allergy, this guide will steer you in the right direction.

3. 5 common food allergens

Food allergies can range from manageable to dangerous – here are the most common allergens found in food. They can often be hidden. Ensure you are clued up, especially when cooking for someone with a serious food allergy.

4. 7 tips for travelling with allergies

Worried about an upcoming trip when suffering from food allergies? This quick guide may help. While these tips are applicable for allergies in the broad sense, it may come in handy for those with food allergies too.

5. Dairy allergy or lactose intolerance? Here’s the difference

While the two conditions may sound the same, there is a significant condition between an allergy and an intolerance. This article differentiates between the symptoms and causes of both. Not sure whether your adversity to dairy is an allergy or intolerance? Read this.

6. Experts say exposing baby to foods early may help prevent allergies

Expecting a baby and uncertain about food allergies? According to a group of top US paediatricians, exposing a baby to highly allergenic food might actually avoid allergies rather than creating them. This is what the research showed.

7. 4 ways to protect your child from allergies at school

You may feel confident dealing with your child’s food allergies at home, but it’s important to communicate openly with the school, too. Here are four ways to help ensure that your child is safe against a reaction at school.