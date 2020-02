WATCH | Some tips on using a nasal spray correctly, making it more comfortable Associate Professor Jonny Peter provides us with some tips to make using a nasal spray more comfortable.

Nasal sprays are pretty useful when you use them correctly. If you aren't experiencing any relief when using your nasal spray, you might be doing it wrong. Head of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit, Associate Professor Jonny Peter explains how to make sure the medication gets far enough into your nostrils to ease your nasal congestion.

Image: iStock