WATCH | Can being 'too clean' cause allergies? Cleanliness may reduce our exposure to harmful bacteria, but could an increasingly sterilised world be to blame for the rise in allergies?

Get the dirt on the "hygiene hypothesis" and whether strict cleanliness can lead to allergies, as explained by Professor Jonny Peter, head of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

As the pollen problem worsens, precise and expanded monitoring becomes even more important. Here's how you can help.

As we're experiencing the highest recorded pollen counts in history, Health24 brings you exclusive pollen count updates, courtesy of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

Image: Getty (Video)