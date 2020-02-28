advertisement

Allergy

WATCH | Can being 'too clean' cause allergies?

Cleanliness may reduce our exposure to harmful bacteria, but could an increasingly sterilised world be to blame for the rise in allergies?

Get the dirt on the "hygiene hypothesis" and whether strict cleanliness can lead to allergies, as explained by Professor Jonny Peter, head of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

As the pollen problem worsens, precise and expanded monitoring becomes even more important. Here's how you can help.

As we're experiencing the highest recorded pollen counts in history, Health24 brings you exclusive pollen count updates, courtesy of the UCT Lung Institute's Allergy and Immunology Unit.

Ask the Expert

Allergy expert

Dr Morris is the Principal Allergist at the Cape Town and Johannesburg Allergy Clinics with postgraduate diplomas in Allergology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Family Medicine dealing with both adult and childhood allergies.

Questions posted to Allergy expert

questions answered by the expert

The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content.

