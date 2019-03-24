A woman just had a near-fatal allergic reaction to penicillin in semen

Talk about a mood-killer.
A woman from
Alicante, Spain recently suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction to
penicillin after having sex with her partner, who was taking a form of the
medication.
Seminal transfer of
amoxicillin
According to The Daily Mail, the
unidentified 31-year-old woman had performed oral sex on her partner, and soon
after started to vomit. She struggled to breathe and broke out in hives.
When she went to hospital, doctors realised she was having a life-threatening allergic reaction
known as anaphylactic shock. According to The American Academy of Allergy
Asthma & Immunology, anaphylaxis can be fatal if not treated.
The Spanish woman
told the doctors she was allergic to penicillin but that she hadn't taken the
medication. But, it turns out her 32-year-old partner had recently
taken amoxicillin, a form of penicillin, to treat an ear infection. As a
result, the doctors believe her anaphylaxis was caused by 'seminal transfer of
amoxicillin'. The woman had never had this kind of reaction in previous sexual
encounters, so her doctors ruled out a semen allergy. But a semen allergy can happen.
Really.
Potential risk from oral sex
According to
the International Society for Sexual
Medicine, a semen allergy (also known as seminal plasma
hypersensitivity), is a rare allergic reaction to proteins found in semen.
Women who have this
rare allergy, often experience redness, swelling, pain, itching, and a burning
sensation in the vagina (or mouth, if you're performing oral). The symptoms
typically start 10 to 30 minutes after coming into contact with semen. In some
women, anaphylaxis can happen.
And it can crop up at
any time: Sometimes the allergy is to one partner's sperm, but not another's,
or it may happen suddenly with a long-time partner. Crazy is an understatement!
Doctors who treated
the 31-year-old have now urged anyone with drug allergies to "be aware" of the
potential risk from oral sex. Duly noted, doc.
This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.Image credit: iStock