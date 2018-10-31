Top tips to help you get some relief from your allergies Allergies don’t have to prevent you from enjoying life. Here are some of the best ways to get relief from allergies.

Pollen season ahead? Allergies don’t have to hinder you from enjoying life ~

Allergies are caused by exposure to pathogens that may be found in the pollen in the air, the dust or mould in your house or the pets around you.

Allergies can manifest in many ways, which is why it can sometimes be difficult to diagnose the symptoms as being caused by an allergy. These symptoms include:

Dry, red and cracked skin

Raised, itchy, red skin, coughing, wheezing, tight chest and shortness of breath

Itchy, red, watering eyes; sneezing; itchy, runny or blocked nose

Stomach pain, vomiting or diarrhoea

Treatment of allergies varies, depending on the cause.

These are some tips on how to effectively prevent or manage common allergic reactions:

1. Be quick

Consider what could be triggering your allergic reaction. Is pollen season on the horizon? Act before the pollen season sets in and before your allergies become full-blown. Avoid whatever triggers your allergies and take anti-histamines. Prevention is better than relief.



2. Wash away the allergies

Home remedies that give relief include a neti pot. A neti pot is usually a porcelain pot, with a long spout that is used to cleanse your nasal passages. Here is how to use a neti pot.



3. Nasal spray

A nasal spray can bring great relief by directly accessing the area of irritation. Livestrong.com explains that a nasal spray can be used to wash pollen or other allergens out of the nasal cavity.



4. See a medical doctor

Seeing a medical professional about your allergies can help you better identify your triggers. A doctor can also advise you on the best medications available to treat your allergy symptoms.



5. Manage your triggers

Remove the dust that has built up in your home and your car. Also look at your work space – cleaning your desk can also help keep allergies at bay. According to Health24, dust mites can cause asthma, hay fever and eczema, or make these allergies more difficult to control.



Moulds have spores that can become airborne once disturbed. These spores can trigger allergies. To prevent mould you need to keep moist areas like bathrooms and toilets clean and dry. Make sure to open the windows in the bathroom after a bath or shower. If there is no window in the bathroom, make sure there’s an extractor fan. Clean your rubbish bin and the drip trays of your fridge regularly as these areas these areas can also harbour mould.





Images: iStock