Top tips to help you get some relief from your allergies

Allergies are caused by exposure to pathogens that may be found in the
pollen in the air, the dust or mould in your house or the pets around you.
Allergies can manifest in many ways, which is why it can sometimes be
difficult to diagnose the symptoms as being caused by an allergy. These symptoms
include:
- Dry, red and cracked skin
- Raised, itchy, red skin, coughing,
wheezing, tight chest and shortness of breath
- Itchy, red, watering eyes; sneezing;
itchy, runny or blocked nose
- Stomach pain, vomiting or diarrhoea
Treatment of allergies varies, depending on the cause.
These are some tips on how to effectively prevent or manage common
allergic reactions:
1. Be quick
Consider what
could be triggering your allergic reaction. Is pollen season on the horizon?
Act before the pollen season sets in and before your allergies become full-blown.
Avoid whatever triggers your allergies and take anti-histamines. Prevention is better than relief.
2. Wash away the allergies
Home remedies
that give relief include a neti pot. A neti pot is usually a porcelain pot,
with a long spout that is used to cleanse your nasal passages. Here
is how to use a neti pot.
3. Nasal spray
A nasal spray
can bring great relief by directly accessing the area of irritation. Livestrong.com
explains that a nasal spray can be used to wash pollen or other allergens out
of the nasal cavity.
4. See a medical doctor
Seeing a
medical professional about your allergies can help you better identify your
triggers. A doctor can also advise you on the best medications available to
treat your allergy symptoms.
5. Manage your triggers
Remove the
dust that has built up in your home and your car. Also look at your work space – cleaning your desk can also help
keep allergies at bay. According to Health24,
dust mites can cause asthma, hay fever and eczema, or make these allergies more
difficult to control.
Moulds have
spores that can become airborne once disturbed. These spores can trigger
allergies. To prevent mould you need to keep moist areas like bathrooms and
toilets clean and dry. Make sure to open the windows in the bathroom after a
bath or shower. If there is no window in the bathroom, make sure there’s an
extractor fan. Clean your rubbish bin and the drip trays of your fridge
regularly as these areas these areas can also harbour mould.
