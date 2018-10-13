Adding dagga to your baking after the recent court ruling? This baker says start small Dagga is now legal for private use in South Africa and many may try their hand at adding it to their baked goods, but a baker says starting small is the safest way to go.

Dagga has been legalised for private use in South Africa and a common method for consuming the drug is through edible goods. Canada is on the verge of legalising marijuana and baker Yannick Craigwell has spent time researching the best way to infuse it into baked goods.

Some methods are better than others, but he believes he's found the best way. Craigwell believes that dagga will only be legalised in Canada in 2019, but he has been working towards mastering his recipes so that when it is legal, he will be ready to meet the demands of this emerging market.

Tried and tested

Craigwell said that although his method may be the most costly, he knows that it is the best and safest. It's also a measured dosage, which means that the dagga is equally distributed with each batch.

He gently heats up some clear distillate, which he says is the purest form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), before mixing all the ingredients. THC is the substance that has psychoactive properties, according to CanniMed.

He mixes the distillate into melted butter, because THC needs a fat to bind to. He adds that some people use coconut oil but he says it compromises the texture and quality of the product.

When infusing dagga into baked goods, Craigwell recommends using a quarter of the distillate syringe, then move on to half and then a full syringe, should you wish to.

Neighbouring states lift the ban

As a businessman and a young entrepreneur, Craigwell says that he wants to be on the right side of the law, and grow his business the right way.

The infusion of dagga in food and drink has gradually been increasing. Coca-Cola and Corona are already looking into infusing dagga into their products.

Since the Constitutional Court legalised dagga for private use, South African law makers now have two years to amend the law. Two of South Africa's neighbouring countries have already passed some type of legislation around the drug; Lesotho was the first to legalise the use of dagga, while Zimbabwe recently legalised the growing of dagga for medicinal and research purposes.