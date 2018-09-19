5 facts and myths you should know about dagga Dagga has been decriminalised, but how much do you actually know about the drug?

Dagga has been legalised for private use in South Africa.

The Constitutional Court has officially ruled that the personal use of dagga is not a criminal offence and Deputy Chief Justice Zondo said that the right to privacy is not confined to a home or private dwelling.

News24 reported that Zondo said, "It will not be a criminal offence for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in a private space."

He added that the judgement, however, did not specify how many grams of cannabis a person is allowed to use or have in private.

Throughout the years, the medical benefits and risks of using dagga have been heavily debated.



1. Does mom’s dagga end up in breast milk?

If a breastfeeding mom smokes marijuana, does it end up in breast milk? And if so, does the small amount affect the baby? While the levels of ingestion might be low, medical experts were concerned about the possible effects it could have on an infant.

2. Dagga vs alcohol – which is worse?

People are on both sides of the fence when it comes to the legalisation of marijuana for private use – but if you are against dagga and drink alcohol, could you be worse off? What are the health risks of both?

3. Legalised dagga may lead to more road accidents

South Africans may now be in possession of dagga for private use. We are all aware of the impact of alcohol on road safety – could the same be said for dagga?

4. Dagga may lead to smart kids making dumb choices

Dagga for private use will obviously mean responsible use. This article clamps down on the risks dagga may have on younger users.

5. 2 common dagga myths busted

Will the legalisation of dagga make us more responsible towards it or cause a bigger problem? Could it possibly reduce the number of adults addicted to opioid pain killers?

Image credit: iStock