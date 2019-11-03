advertisement

Addiction

03 November 2019

WATCH: My life as an alcoholic

A young woman's account of how she became an alcoholic, and her journey from addiction to recovery.

"The first time I had alcohol, it was like falling in love for the first time."

Image credit: iStock

Deutsche Welle

 
