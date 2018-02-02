advertorial

Choose the right make-up for acne Sponsored: Here's a list things you should look out for or steer clear of if you are prone to pimples.

If you have acne you need to use the correct make-up. ~

If anyone has ever told you that you can’t wear make-up if you have acne or blemish-prone skin, don’t believe them.

The right make-up, well applied, can help you to cover blemishes and give you the confidence you need to get on with your life. Some people find that once they’ve applied make-up, they don't fiddle with their face as much as they don’t want to smudge their cover.

This is potentially good news for those with acne as there’s nothing more damaging to your skin than picking at your spots.

What make-up products can I use if I have acne?

Foundation, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara... the list goes on. The fact that you have acne or blemish-prone skin shouldn’t stop you from being able to use any of these types of make-up.

But there are things you should look out for or steer clear of, if you are prone to pimples:

1) Quality first

Use high-quality products. Look out for tried and tested products that are free from too many additives.

2) Non-comedogenic

A non-comedogenic product is something that’s been specially formulated to not block your pores (blocked pores can lead to blemishes and acne). Make sure you choose products that declare they are "non-comedogenic" on the pack. They’re the most suitable for your skin and are safe to use if you are undergoing medical acne treatment too.

3) Proven active ingredients

Ideally the products you choose should also contain active ingredients that have been proven to improve blemish-prone skin. The proof you’re looking for is clinical and/or dermatological research, and the actives that can have a positive impact on blemishes include salicylic acid which breaks down pimples and has an anti-bacterial effect.

Remember that before you apply your make up, it's important to cleanse and moisturise acne-prone skin thoroughly. Here are tips on how to do that before applying make-up.

4) Cleansing

Cleansing is the first essential step in caring for acne-prone skin. Dirt, bacteria and dead skin cells can all block pores and promote new blemishes, so adding make-up on top of those is going to make matters worse.

Cleanse your face thoroughly, but gently, using products that are specially formulated for blemish-prone skin such as Eucerin DERMOPURIFYER Cleansing Gel. Take a look at the ideal skincare products and routine for blemish-prone skin for tips on how best to cleanse your skin.

5) Moisturising

Choose a moisturiser that soothes acne-prone skin while providing the perfect base for foundation. Because your skin is oily, you’ll want to choose a product with a mattifying effect. You might like to try Eucerin DERMOPURIFYER Mattifying Fluid which makes an ideal base for foundation.

We would advise that you follow your moisturiser with a primer (don’t use a primer instead of a moisturiser). Always apply a mattifying moisturiser specially formulated for blemish-prone skin. Allow your moisturiser and primer to absorb for a few minutes before applying your foundation.

If you are currently undergoing topical medical acne treatment, apply the appropriate cream or ointment before your moisturiser and allow time for your skin to absorb it. Eucerin DERMOPURIFYER Adjunctive Soothing Cream has been specially formulated as a moisturiser to use during medical acne treatment, so you may prefer to use that as a make-up base instead of Eucerin DERMOPURIFYER Mattifying Treatment until your medical treatment is over.

