advertorial

How do I prevent acne scars? Sponsored: Though there are various options available for tackling these scars, the best treatment is prevention.

Scarring caused by acne can be minimised. ~

We all want to have clear skin, and living with acne can be challenging.

For many the problems continue after the papules and pustules have cleared up as acne can leave skin marked and scarred.

Thankfully, there are several options available for tackling these scars, but the best treatment is prevention. If you are suffering from severe acne, we recommend you consult a dermatologist as soon as possible.

Other kinds of marks

They will be able to recommend treatment that can alleviate your acne so that scar formation can be avoided.

Undoubtedly the most noticeable and most severe consequence of acne is scarring, but acne can leave other marks behind such as pimple marks caused by post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). You can find out more about how to reduce and remove these in acne and hyperpigmentation.

As much as having pimples are stressful, try to resist the temptation to fiddle with blackheads, whiteheads and other blemishes − either with your fingers or with other implements. It’s when you squeeze blemishes too hard (especially those that have not yet fully formed) that you can damage the fine veins, glands and tissues that surround them. This can make the symptoms of acne worse and increase the risk of scarring.

Scars form when the outermost layers of skin, the epidermis, has been damaged and the deeper layers of the skin are also affected. Skin is unable to regenerate itself exactly as it was, so the wound is replaced by granulation tissue which is made up of collagen fibres. These fibres fill the wound from the inside out and help to heal the damaged area of skin. This replacement tissue may heal the injury, but can also remain visible.

The different types of scars



Atrophic scars

These are pitted or sunken scars. They develop when a wound does not heal correctly and too little binding tissue is formed. The scar then develops beneath the surrounding tissue and a small, visible indentation (dimple) develops. Acne can cause atrophic scars.

Hypertrophic scars

You can recognise hypertrophic scars from an elevation in the skin or scar tissue. Where there was previously an inflamed blemish, the skin produces "inferior" tissue. This doesn’t have the same structure as healthy tissue and therefore becomes thicker and sits above the surrounding skin.

Keloids

When a hypertrophic scar continues to grow and spreads into other areas of the skin it is known as a keloid. When new, keloid scars are raised and are a reddish purple, but can fade. This form of scar is only occasionally caused by acne; it is more commonly associated with burns.

Oil or sweat glands cannot reform in the scar tissue, and hair is unable to grow on it. Scar tissue also has fewer elastic fibres, so skin often looks and feels harder. Circulation and moisturisation are also compromised in scar tissue, making it harder for scarred skin to maintain the levels of hydration it needs, and it can dry out.

Sadly, it is not possible to remove scars completely, but they can be significantly reduced and made less noticeable. Try the Eucerin DermoPURIFYER range that is specifically formulated for blemish- and acne-prone skin. You can find it at Clicks and Dischem nationwide.

For more product information visit Eucerin.