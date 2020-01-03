advertisement

03 January 2020

Health Tip – Managing ADHD in adults

Harvard University Medical School has a number of suggestions on how to help manage adult ADHD.

About 4% of adults have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), says Harvard University Medical School. Adults with ADHD tend to have more difficulty with attention and memory, rather than with hyperactivity, as with children.

To help manage ADHD in adults, the school suggests:

  • Consider medications such as stimulants, non-stimulants and antidepressants.
  • Learn more about ADHD and encourage your family and spouse to learn, too.
  • Establish realistic expectations and achievable goals.
  • Avail yourself of cognitive behavioural therapy or coaching.

Image credit: iStock

     

