Selecting the best medication to treat ADHD

When it comes to treatments for ADHD, one size does not fit all.

Various medications are available, which work in different ways and for different durations throughout the day. For some children, symptom control in the morning is most important, whereas for others a sustained effect into the evening might be preferable.8 Depending on age and body weight and how well they respond to medication, the required dose can also vary from child to child.10

Another consideration is how easy the medication is to take. Your doctor will take all of these factors into account so that they can select the medication and the dose that is most appropriate for your child.9

