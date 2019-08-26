Here's everything you need to know about blood types We take a look at everything you need to know about the different blood groups.

Although blood is a human bodily fluid responsible for performing vital functions in the body, it is also responsible for saving the lives of many, on a daily basis, by means of blood transfusions.



You are eligible to donate blood if you meet the criteria and there are a few people who may not donate blood. The process is relatively straightforward and should take about 30 minutes in total to complete before it goes through a process and is sent off to hospitals.

Although there are a variety of blood donation myths that have been debunked, like not being able to donate blood if you've recently received the flu vaccine (which is not true), we've rounded up everything you need to know about blood types.

You can find more information about donating blood in this article.





Image credit: iStock