Essential items every woman needs to have in her medicine cupboard Consider yourself covered for winter.

Headaches, period pain, sinus problems, cold sores, a favourite pair of shoes that gave you blisters… chances are, at some point, you’ve encountered one of these common problems.

They’re enough to make your day inconvenient but not exactly enough to warrant a visit to your doctor just yet. The secret to nipping them in the bud? An expertly stocked medicine cupboard, of cause!



Dr Charlotte-Louise Enlin, a Cape Town-based GP, says that it’s wise to keep a stocked-up kit at home for those unpredictable emergencies. “The content of the kit will depend on your individual and family’s needs,” she says. But the list below should have you covered for everything from stomach aches to that annoying cough.

The basics

Disinfectant

Tweezers

Scissors

Pair of gloves

Bandages

Plasters/dressings

Specific dressings for burns

Intestinal problems

Medication for:

Vomiting

Stomach cramps

Antacids

Anti-diarrhoea sachets or tablets

Rehydration fluid

Probiotics

“Remember that about 70% of gastroenteritis is caused by viral infections and can be resolved by basic medication as mentioned above,” says Dr Enslin.

Pain and fever

Paracetamol and Ibuprofen tablets and syrup

Anti-inflammatory tablets, gel and patches for muscle strain or injury

Skin problems

Antihistamine cream for itchy bites

Antibacterial cream

Antiseptic cream

Ear, nose and throat problems

Decongestive nose spray

Saline nose spray

Flu and cold remedy

Throat lozenges/spray

Cough mixture

Antihistamine tablets and syrup for allergies

Other

Antifungal cream if prone to vaginal yeast infections

Citro-Soda or OTC medication for bladder infections

Laxative/stool softeners if prone to constipation

Remember to keep medicine out of reach from children and always check the expiration dates.

Another good idea is to keep the following emergency numbers on your phone and around the house.

Cell phone emergency: 112

This number can be called from any cellphone, even without airtime. It will transfer you to call centre that will then route you to the emergency services closest to you.

Ambulance response: 10177

This number can be used during a medical emergency and can be used in conjunction with the police and fire department, if necessary.

