Apple cider vinegar might actually help your heartburn

Let’s be honest: Heartburn is a relatively tame
term for your chest and throat feeling like they’re literally on fire – and
when you have it, you’ll do anything to get rid of it.
So
it’s totally understandable why you might turn to some home remedies to
extinguish that fire – STAT. One that’s been making the rounds: Drinking
apple cider vinegar (ACV)… really.
I
know what you’re thinking: ACV kind of burns to begin with, so why on earth
would I want to torture myself more? But there actually might be something
to this.
I’m skeptical… can ACV really cure heartburn?
Okay,
so “cure” is a strong word. The drinking-ACV-for-heartburn advice comes from a
few different websites and blogs, but most credit one college thesis paper from Arizona State University (so,
it is not a peer-reviewed, published study).
Still,
the paper’s researcher – a graduate student – conducted a randomised,
placebo-controlled, double-blind, cross-over research study that had people
either eat a meal with chilli (and take nothing), take an antacid after a
chilli meal, eat chilli that had apple cider vinegar added to it, or drink
diluted ACV after eating the chilli.
Those
who had vinegar in any form seemed to do pretty well in the heartburn
department (similarly to those who took antacids) but, the researcher said,
more research is needed.
Other
than that, there’s no reputable research on this. Still, this move “works for
some individuals with mild heartburn,” says Dr Ashkan Farhadi, a
gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center and director of
MemorialCare Medical Group’s Digestive Disease Project in Fountain Valley,
California.
So, why can ACV help mild heartburn?
When
you have heartburn, the acid in your stomach travels up through your oesophagus
(which connects your throat and stomach) and irritates it, causing that
burning, tight feeling in your chest.
Apple
cider vinegar is a moderate acid that could theoretically bring down the pH of
your stomach. “Then, the stomach doesn’t have to make its own acid,” Dr Farhadi
explains. “In a sense, by providing a mild acid, you’re stopping the stomach
acid trigger.”
Here’s
the thing: This doesn’t work for everyone and in some people, using ACV will
make your heartburn even worse. If you’re having significant reflux and a lot
of irritation, ACV going over your oesophagus can irritate it, prompting those
intense heartburn symptoms. “Apple cider vinegar may be helpful in mild cases,
but it definitely doesn’t [help] in moderate to severe reflux,” Dr Farhadi
says.
If
you’ve got a serious heartburn problem going on, it’s best to try OTC heartburn
medications and, if that doesn’t help, see your doctor, Dr Farhadi says.
But
if you tend to just have a little heartburn after going to town on wasabi peas,
guzzling a huge black coffee or downing a glass of OJ, you can try adding a
little ACV to your routine and see where that gets you. Dr Farhadi recommends
taking it on an empty stomach (that’s your best bet for bringing your stomach
pH down), and having a teaspoon or so of ACV diluted in half a cup of water.
If
it helps, great! If it doesn’t do jack or it feels like your heartburn is
getting worse, it’s time to try some medication or see your doctor.
