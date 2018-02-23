2 general eyelash health issues and how to treat them Don't neglect your eyelash health. Here's what you need to know.

For some odd reason we often don’t think about the general health of our lashes. But quite frankly we should because it could cause serious damage.

Worry not, here we have a few tips to take care of the curtains to the windows of your soul.

1. Infected lashes

Millions of people have them, but most don’t even know it. In fact, pet owners are most at risk.

Mites thrive on the natural oils produced by the body, but they don’t cause any problems unless you have a whole lot – a bunch of the critters can cause irritation or inflammation.

Good eyelid hygiene helps: wash your hands often and don’t touch your eyes with dirty hands.

2. Dry lashes

Guilty of sleeping with your mascara on? Take heed! You could get blepharitis, an inflammation of the eyelids that often occurs in people suffering from dandruff, oily skin, dry eyes or clogged follicles.

This non-contagious condition causes redness and irritation on the lids.

Wet a clean facecloth in warm water, then wring it out and place it over your closed eyelids for five minutes. This will help soften crusts and loosen oily debris.

