5 nasty skin conditions you could develop as the weather gets warmer Acne? Heat rash? Enlarged pores? Here's how to tackle warm-weather skin conditions.

Who would ever equate warm weather with nasty skin conditions? Well, it’s true. Humid days can wreak havoc on your skin. You’ve got questions – and we have the answers. Here’s exactly how to tackle those warm-weather emergencies.

'My sunscreen stings when I apply it.'

There are plenty of sunscreens available that are fragrance-free and therefore perfect for sensitive skin.

'My skin seems oilier and I’m getting more breakouts.'

Summer build-up is caused by excess sebum (that’s the oil that occurs naturally in skin), which combines with make-up, dirt and debris. So choosing the right face wash is key: You want to avoid anything too harsh that will strip your skin and send oil production into overdrive.

If you prefer a scrub to help unclog pores, stick to something with a gentle non-abrasive granule. And try to keep your hands away from your face – they’re coated with bacteria (icky but true), which will transfer to your spot-prone skin.

'The warm weather enlarges the pores on my cheeks.'



After applying foundation, use an easy-to-blend concealer on problem areas (make sure it’s one with long-lasting power). It’s got a natural finish and polymers to prevent creasing, so it won’t sit in your pores and result in that “caked-on” look.

Also steer clear of shimmery textured make-up, such as blush and bronzer, as these will only magnify your problem. Instead, opt for a matt textured cheek make-up over a long-wear foundation.

'What’s the difference between flushed skin and heat rash?'

Heat rash, which is thought to be caused by an allergy to UVA rays, causes skin to look red and bumpy. If you notice the symptoms, avoid OTC treatments and head straight to your dermatologist, who may prescribe a steroid cream or ointment. Flushed skin could simply be the result of soaring temps (a cooling facial mist will help).

If you’re worried that it is a form of sensitivity, then call your dermatologist. If it’s the kind of redness associated with rosacea, warning signs include flushed skin with dry patches, occasional sensitivity and pustular spots.

'Can regular body moisturiser soothe sunburn?'

Unfortunately there’s no doubling up here, so yes, you will need to splash out. Sunburnt skin needs a specific treatment cream (aftersun products tend to come in lotion or gel form) with a mix of ingredients that are anti-inflammatory and calming. Look out for a formulation that instantly cools overheated skin.

