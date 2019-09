WATCH: How your period is making other people rich While some women aren't clued up about their monthly cycles, there are people out there who know all there is to know, and as a result, they're earning a pretty penny.

Women's reproductive health has become a booming business, thanks to the female menstrual cycle and hormonal fluctuations throughout this time.

Many women have smartphones, and many smartphone operating systems come with a "health" app, but not many of them cater for women's need to track their period cycles.

This is where FemTech comes in...

Image credit: iStock