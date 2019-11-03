03 November 2019
WATCH: Cabin pressure – is the air toxic?
How healthy is the air you breathe in airplanes? We look into aerotoxic syndrome.
There have long been claims that cabin air contaminated by engine oil is putting at risk passenger health every year. But the airlines deny there is a problem. We look into aerotoxic syndrome.
Image credit: Unsplash
Java Films
Live healthier
