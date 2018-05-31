The 7 biggest problems with vaping E-cigarettes are often touted as a way to quit smoking actual cigarettes. But chances are that this might only be one bad habit replacing another.

Smoking tobacco is linked to a slew of chronic diseases. With the rise in alternative ways of smoking, e-cigarettes have come more and more under scrutiny with medical researchers asking exactly what the implications of these devices are.

Over the years, Health24 has published a number of articles debating the health risks of e-cigarettes and similar devices. Here are some of the more serious effects that have been linked to vaping.

1. Vaping can cause cancer

A US study indicates that while the carcinogenic potential of e-cigarettes is lower than traditional cigarettes, these devices can still cause cancer by damaging cell DNA.

Studies on lab mice showed that those exposed to e-cigarette vapours "had higher levels of DNA damage in the heart, lungs, and bladder, compared with control mice exposed to filtered air", and that similar effects were seen when human lung and bladder cells were exposed to nicotine and nicotine-derived nitrosamine ketone (NNK).

The claim that e-cigarettes are safer and less carcinogenic than traditional cigarettes is therefore not accurate.



2. The flavours used in e-cigarettes are bad for your health and may irritate others



The enticing flavours – toffee, vanilla, mint etc. – might be part of the appeal of e-cigarettes. Unfortunately, however, these fragrances have been linked to health problems.

While flavours like cinnamon might sound yummy, the chemicals behind them are not.

An earlier study shows that the various chemicals in the liquid responsible for the flavour are toxic to human cells. The big problem is that e-cigarette liquids have not been cleared for inhalation, even though some of them have been approved by the FDA.

Health problems aside, the lingering scent of cherries might not appeal to your colleagues. Think twice before vaping in an enclosed space.

3. Vaping damages blood vessels

It is common knowledge that traditional cigarette smoking can cause significant damage to the arteries, which may lead to conditions such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Unfortunately, your arteries aren’t spared when you use an e-cigarette. It turns out that e-cigarettes can lead to stiffened arteries that can ultimately lead to a variety of cardiovascular problems, according to a Swedish study.

"If you look at what kills cigarette smokers, more die from cardiovascular disease than lung disease. We really can't tell patients that e-cigarettes are a safe alternative to real cigarettes – there is evidence of some harm," according to Dr Norman Edelman, a senior scientific advisor to the American Lung Association.

4. Vaping leads to a condition called 'popcorn lung'

Lung disease is probably the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about smoking. But trading your trusty pack a day for an e-cigarette in an attempt to spare your lungs may all be in vain, according to research.

Health24 reported in 2015 that a team from Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, USA, tested 51 types of e-cigarette liquids and found that 75% of these liquids contained diacetyl, a chemical compound often added to alcohol and food beverages to mimic a buttery taste.

This chemical has been linked to a condition called bronchiolitis obliterans, a lung disease dubbed “popcorn lung” as it was first diagnosed in workers who inhaled this flavouring in factories where microwave popcorn was made.

5. E-cigarettes can explode and lead to injury

Health risks aside, e-cigarettes can also cause injuries if the device explodes in your hand or near your face. The University of Washington Regional Burn Centre in Seattle has treated 22 people for burns and other injuries caused by exploding e-cigarettes since October 2015, said Dr Elisha Brownson, a burn/critical care surgical fellow at the hospital.

Similar injuries have been reported by various other institutions. The explosions are mostly caused by the overheating of the lithium-ion batteries used in the devices.

6. E-cigarette liquid can lead to poisoning in children

Not only is the liquid used in the devices a health risk for those smoking e-cigarettes, but can be a hazard to children.

"E-cigarettes and liquid nicotine can cause serious poisoning, and even death, among young children. Like other dangerous poisons, they should be kept out of sight and reach of children, preferably in a locked location," says Dr Gary Smith, director of Nationwide Children's Hospital's Centre for Injury Research and Policy in Ohio. He was involved in a study published in Pediatrics.

7. Vaping is the gateway to real cigarettes

While many people regard vaping as the stepping stone between smoking cigarettes and quitting altogether, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics suggests otherwise. This study has shown that teens and young adults who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking than their peers.

According to the study lead author Samir Soneji, the use of e-cigarettes significantly increases the possibility of teens smoking real cigarettes, for three reasons:

Teens may want a bigger “fix” and move on to the next best thing.

They are more likely to spend time with friends who already smoke cigarettes, encouraging them to start smoking themselves.

E-cigarettes make the transition to real cigarettes easier.

Image credits: iStock